In the wake of Tuesday's sudden firing of FBI Director James Comey, his deputy is currently serving as the acting head of the agency, but a Justice Department official told NBC News four others are also being considered to fill in as interim director.

The decision, a justice department official said, is expected to come this week. Here's a quick look at who's on the list:

Andrew McCabe, current acting director: McCabe has been in the FBI for 20 years and was promoted to deputy director in 2016. His name recently surfaced in media reports about White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' possible efforts to knock down stories about Trump and Russia. Both the FBI and White House have said nothing improper had occurred. McCabe will testify in place of Comey at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats on Thursday.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. James Lawler Duggan / Reuters file

William Evanina. Office of the Director of National Intelligence

William Evanina, Office of Director of National Intelligence: Evanina is currently the head of the Office of the National Counterintelligence Executive, which is the DNI's counterintelligence agency. That means he looks at insider threats and spying on the U.S. from a broad policy perspective. It also means he has been briefed on the FBI counterintelligence investigation.

A Scranton, Pennsylvania native, Evanina spent a year long stint as chief of the counter espionage group for the CIA before taking his latest job in 2014. Prior to that, he was assistant special agent in charge of the national security branch of the FBI's Washington field office.

Adam Lee, the Special Agent in Charge in Richmond, Va. office: Lee was appointed to head the FBI's Richmond office in 2014. Before that he worked in the bureau's Washington headquarters where he led the FBI's investigations into elected and appointed officials and civil rights violations.

FBI special agent Adam Lee. Ryan M. Kelly / The Daily Progress via AP file

Michael Anderson, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago office. Rusty Costanza / Times-Picayune via AP file

Michael Anderson, the Special Agent in Charge in Chicago: Anderson became head of the FBI's Chicago division in September 2015. Before that he worked in the bureau's New Orleans office where he investigated the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and former Mayor Ray Nagin.

Paul Abbate, FBI Executive Assistant Director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch: Abbate has overseen all FBI criminal and cyber investigations and international operations since January. Before that he worked as the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office.