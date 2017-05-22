Flynn to Invoke 5th Amendment Rights in Response to Senate Probe

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn plans to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee for documents related to their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, a source close to Flynn confirms to NBC News.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Flynn to Invoke 5th Amendment, Decline Senate Intel Subpoena 1:40 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/950351427749" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Given calls from various members of Congress for Flynn to be investigated or prosecuted, the source noted it would be "highly imprudent" for him to respond to the subpoena for documents.

Flynn's response is expected to note that he is invoking his constitutional rights and it is not an admission of guilt.

Flynn was fired in February after misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other senior White House officials about his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States.