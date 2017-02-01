Empty Democrat seats during a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee to vote on the nominations of cabinet nominees Tom Price and Steve Mnuchin, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 1, 2017. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee suspended committee rules to advance two of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks after Democrats boycotted the nomination votes for the second straight day.

In a unanimous 14 to zero vote on Wednesday, the GOP senators advanced Rep. Tom Price, nominated to lead Health and Human Services, and Steve Mnuchin, nominated to leader the Treasury, to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

Democrats attempted to delay the votes by boycotting the hearings, which required Democrats to be present for a quorum. But on the second straight day of boycotting, Republicans used a parliamentary procedure to hold a vote while no Democrats were present.

"We took some unprecedented actions today due to the unprecedented obstruction on the part of our colleagues," Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chair of the committee, said in his opening remarks.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Ranking Dem Explains Second Boycott on Price, Mnuchin Votes 1:56 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/867585603868" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Democrats have objected to the votes, saying both nominees have failed to provide complete information to the committee.

"Despite repeated requests by members of this Committee, both nominees have yet to answer important questions that impact the American people," Democrats wrote in a letter to Hatch.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, the committee's ranking member, accused Republicans of "breaking the rules" by holding the vote with only one party present.

Stephen Mnuchin arrives at his confirmation hearing on Thursday, January 19. J. Scott Applewhite / AP

"I don't know all the details of what just transpired, but it seems to me the basic proposition of breaking the rule so that you can in effect look the other way in the face of strong evidence of serious ethical problems for two nominees is exceptionally troubling," Wyden said.

Wyden and his Democratic colleagues have requested more information about Price's investments in health care companies that they contend could pose ethical issues for the incoming head of HHS. Mnuchin was grilled earlier this month about his company's role in the housing crisis in 2008.

An outraged Hatch said his Democratic colleagues chose to "cower in the hallway" and hold a press conference instead of voting on the nominees.