Hawaii's two Democratic senators fired back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday for saying that a federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump's immigration order hailed from "an island in the Pacific."

"The suggestion that being from Hawaii somehow disqualifies Judge Watson from performing his Constitutional duty is dangerous, ignorant, and prejudiced. I am frankly dumbfounded that our nation's top lawyer would attack our independent judiciary. But we shouldn't be surprised," Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement.

US District Judge Derrick Watson, who presides in Honolulu, ruled against the Trump administration's revised travel ban last month, halting the administration's attempt to limit immigration for a second time.

Hawaii was built on the strength of diversity & immigrant experiences- including my own. Jeff Sessions’ comments are ignorant & dangerous — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 20, 2017

"I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power," Sessions said in a radio interview with conservative Mark Levin on Tuesday. CNN first reported on the comments.

Sessions' seeming belittling of the 50th state caught wind on social media, prompting Hirono and Sen. Brian Schatz to respond.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump travel ban blocked indefinitely by federal judge in Hawaii 3:06 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/910000707646" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Mr. Attorney General: You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect," Schatz tweeted.

Sessions was one of 94 senators who voted to confirm Watson in 2013. No senators voted against him.