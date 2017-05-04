House Republicans to Vote on Health Care Thursday

House Republican leaders announced Wednesday that there will be a vote on their health care bill Thursday, sending the strongest signal yet that leadership has corralled enough votes to pass it.

Asked if they had the votes needed to pass the bill, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, "yes we do."

"I feel great about the count," McCarthy added.

Republicans have been working to piece together a GOP-only coalition of 216 votes ever since their attempt to repeal much of the Affordable Care Act and replace it failed nearly two months ago.

The latest iteration of the American Heath Care Act aims to protect those with pre-existing conditions by adding $8 billion for five years to it to help people with long-term health issues afford care. Health care experts, however, say that the amount is too little to address the needs and several patient advocacy groups have come out against the bill.

Some members thought the additional funds were needed because of a previous change that would allow states to opt out of insurance mandates required by the ACA that protect patients and consumers but that some conservatives blame for rising health care costs.

In the new version of the bill, states would be able to opt out of the requirement that insurers cover benefits such as maternity care, mental health care and hospitalization. And states that obtain a waiver can charge those with pre-existing conditions much more. States must be able to show a mechanism for people to get coverage, such as high risk pools. The Republican bill provides $125 billion to help pay for the pools' high costs.

The White House and Republican leadership have spent the week putting on a full court press, holding numerous meetings and phone calls with members who are undecided or said they were against the bill.

Vice President Mike Pence was on Capitol Hill every day this week, speaking to members individually to persuade them to vote for the bill. President Donald Trump has been making phone calls to skeptical Republicans as well.

Those efforts must have proven fruitful because leaders have said that they wouldn't hold a vote until they had enough votes to pass it.

A senior White House official called the impending vote "a positive development."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said House Republicans would now be identified with the provisions in the bill. "From the beginning, Trumpcare has meant higher health costs, more than 24 million hard-working Americans losing health coverage, gutting key protections, a crushing age tax, and stealing from Medicare," Pelosi said in a statement. "But tomorrow, House Republicans are going to tattoo this moral monstrosity to their foreheads, and the American people will hold them accountable."

The momentum for the bill increased Thursday morning after two members, including the influential Rep. Fred Upton, the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said that he'd support the bill. He's the one who helped to usher in the additional money for those with pre-existing conditions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 19 lawmakers said they were still opposed to the bill, despite the changes, and more than two-dozen said they were undecided. But that number seems to have dwindled.

Two of those members — Reps. Dave Young of Iowa and Jeff Denham of California, have said they were opposed but came out as co-sponsors of the Upton amendment, sending a message of support.

Health police experts, however, say the additional $8 billion would l not offset the cost of people with pre-existing conditions.

"This is a drop in the bucket," Matthew Fielder, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, told NBC News.

The AARP and several other patient advocacy groups have come out in opposition to the bill, claiming it will harm patients.

The complaints by Republicans mostly came from moderate Republicans who feared too steep of cuts to Medicaid, high costs of those with pre-existing conditions, too few resources for mental health needs and opioid addiction treatment.

Moderates were frustrated because many of the changes made to the bill have been to accommodate conservatives' concerns. Previous additions to the bill phase out Medicaid much more quickly and put in work requirements for most able-bodied people who aren't the primary care-giver for children under the age of six.

Republican leaders and the White House tried to address some concerns by making promises to address members' health care priorities.

For instance, Republicans leaders promised Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a vote on his bill that will reinstate the enforcement of anti-trust laws on insurance companies.

Members who aren't enthused about the bill also have hopes that the Senate will make it more palatable.

Rep. Peter King of New York said he's voting on it to "move the bill forward."

If the House passes it, the Senate will then attempt to pass health care but will likely look much different coming out of the more moderate upper chamber.

Even with the changes in the past week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office will not analyze the bill for how much it will cost the federal government or its impact on consumers, Republican lawmakers say.

The bill also repeals all of Obamacare's taxes, including a tax on couples making more than $259,000 per year. It replaces subsidies based on income with tax credits based on age to help people purchase insurance in the individual marketplace.

They are hoping to pass the bill before members head home for 12 days and can tell their constituents that they delivered on a multi-year campaign promise to repeal Obamacare.