Intelligence Officials Brief a Skeptical Trump on Russian Hacking

Donald Trump on Friday called the furor over Russian inference in the 2016 campaign a politically motivated "witch hunt" just hours before top U.S. intelligence officials met with the president-elect about the cyber intrusions.

Intelligence officials are presenting a skeptical Trump with what they say is a compelling case that Russia waged cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions to influence the presidential election.

Tensions between the president-elect and intelligence community have grown as Trump continues to publicly cast doubts over the findings. He told the New York Times on Friday the conclusions were part of a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by those hoping to undermine his victory.

"They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it's a witch hunt. They just focus on this," Trump he told the paper.

A senior U.S. intelligence official confirmed to NBC News that the report, which was delivered to President Barack Obama on Thursday, found Russia waged cyber intrusions against the Democratic National Committee, the White House, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the State Department and American corporations — though not all the attempts were successful. Senior Russians officials also celebrated Trump's victory, according to the report.

Multiple media outlets reported on the contents of the report, citing senior intelligence officials, but Trump singled out NBC News on Twitter.

"I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it," Trump tweeted.

How did NBC get "an exclusive look into the top secret report he (Obama) was presented?" Who gave them this report and why? Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

At Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials said they have no doubt Russia was behind the attacks. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told the committee Thursday he stands "more resolutely" than ever that Russia impacted the election.

"We assess that only Russia's senior-most officials could have authorized the recent election-focused data thefts and disclosures, based on the scope and sensitivity of the targets," he told Congress.

Clapper, along with CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey, will brief the president-elect at Trump Tower.

Members of the president-elect's own party have sought to distance themselves from his skepticism, especially Trump's tweet citing Assange's assessment that Russia did not provide his website with hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton.

"Do you think there's any credibility we should attach to this individual," Senate Intelligence Chair John McCain asked.

"Not in my view," Clapper said.

Senior members of Congress were briefed Friday morning and a public version of the report could be released following Trump's briefing.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.