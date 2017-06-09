Jared Kushner Could Meet With Senate Intel Committee Staffers This Month, Sources Say

WASHINGTON — The Senate Intelligence Committee expects top presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner to meet with committee staffers this month, two sources familiar with the planning told NBC News Thursday.

A third source familiar with the conversations said discussions about timing are still ongoing.

The committee expects Kushner will meet with staff, provide documents and ultimately take questions from the senators, the two sources said.

Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, NBC News reported in late May. Investigators believe he has information relevant to their inquiry, U.S. officials said. That does not mean he is suspected of a crime.

Questions have also been raised about a Reuters report that Kushner attended a meeting with Sergey Gorkov, a Russian banker and a longtime economic aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in December.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting an investigation into alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the U.S. presidential election, and whether there were any ties between that alleged effort and associates of Trump.

Sources had previously said that the intelligence committee planned to question Kushner.

Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks said in March that Kushner didn't have anything to hide.

Reuters characterized the meeting with Gorkov as involving a number of representatives from U.S. banks and businesses, including Kushner, who runs a real estate company.

The White House has characterized the meeting as part of Kushner's role as a transition adviser and conduit for the State Department.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in March that Kushner volunteered to come forward and answer questions.

The offices of Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner's, the Republican chair and Democratic vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, declined to comment to NBC News.

