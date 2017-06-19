Jared Kushner Heads to Middle East for Peace Talks

WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, the senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, is set to arrive in the Middle East this week for peace talks, a White House official said.

Kushner and one of Trump's national security advisers, Jason Greenblatt, will be in Jerusalem and Ramallah to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and, separately, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and their senior advisers. Greenblatt will arrive on Monday and Kushner is set to land on Wednesday, a White House official told NBC News.

White Senior Adviser Jared Kushner attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and small business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 30, 2017 in Washington. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images File

"Excited to be travelling back to Israel and the Pal. Territories to continue the discussion about the possibility of peace," Greenblatt tweeted Sunday night.

Kushner and Greenblatt both accompanied Trump last month during his visit to Jerusalem and Bethlehem and conversations have continued since then.

This week's meetings will be a chance for Kushner and Greenblatt to hear directly from Netanyahu and Abbas about their priorities and potential next steps, according to a White House official.

The Middle East peace process is one of the key pieces of Kushner's portfolio.