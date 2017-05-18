Jason Chaffetz to Resign From Congress June 30

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the powerful House Oversight Committee, announced Thursday he will leave Congress at the end of next month.

"As you know, after careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life," Chaffetz wrote in a letter to his constituents. "This week I sent a letter to Governor Herbert indicating my intention to resign from Congress effective June 30, 2017."

The Utah Republican announced last month he would not seek re-election in 2018. He cited time away from home and his willingness to return to the private sector as reasons why he made the decision.

"My life has undergone some big changes over the last 18 months. Those changes have been good. But as I celebrated my 50th birthday in March, the reality of spending more than 1,500 nights away from my family over eight years hit me harder than it had before," the letter read.

It gave no indication of what his future plans may be.

As chair of the oversight committee, Chaffetz has played an active role in the Congressional investigation of President Donald Trump's potential links to Russia. Chaffetz on Tuesday requested the FBI turn over to Congress and records of communications between fired FBI Director James Comey and the president.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, who headed the House investigation into the Benghazi terrorist attacks, is currently gauging members opinions about "the qualities" the next oversight chair should possess, a spokesperson said.

Politico first reported the news of Chaffetz's June 30th resignation.