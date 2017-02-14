Feedback
Linda McMahon Approved to Head Small Business Administration

by Andrew Rafferty

The Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as head of the Small Business Administration.

The bipartisan 81 to 19 confirmation vote was one of President Donald Trump's least contentious nominations.

Republicans have criticized Democrats for holding up the confirmation process. The past three weeks have been filled with Senate debates and late nights as Democrats, who need GOP support to block any of Trump's nominees, opposed nominations to key cabinet posts.

However, senators on both sides of the aisle expressed support for McMahon's ability to bolster America's small businesses.

Sen. Murphy: McMahon 'unquestionably qualified' to run SBA 9:53
