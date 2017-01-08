Play Facebook

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said it would "shake me to my core" about President-elect Donald Trump's judgment if he refused to accept the intelligence community's findings that Russians influenced the election to help him win — and on Friday, that was exactly Trump's response to a classified briefing on the subject.

"I hope you will embrace the intelligence, you will join the Republicans and Democrats to push back against Russia to make sure this stops and doesn't happen again. If after the briefing he is still unsure, that will shake me to my core about his judgment," he said in a joint interview with Arizona Sen. John McCain on NBC's "Meet the Press" conducted prior to Trump's Friday briefing.

Following the briefing, Trump issued a statement in which he continued to refuse to acknowledge Russians were behind the hackings of the Democratic National Committee and one of Democrat Hillary Clinton's top advisers — and insisted "there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election."

A declassified version of the report released to the public Friday stated outright that Russian President Vladimir Putin "ordered an influence campaign" in the election "to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency."

"We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report concludes.

In the interview, conducted prior to Trump's statement, Graham said "it's incumbent upon him to make the case as to why [the intelligence findings] are wrong."

"I think he needs to come before the American people and be specific as why he does not believe what most of us believe," he said.

Graham said the two plan to introduce tougher sanctions on Russia's economic and energy sectors, and "give President Trump an opportunity to make Russia pay a price for interfering in our election so it will deter others in the future.

"I hope he will take advantage of it," he said.

Both Graham and McCain warned of grave consequences if the U.S. doesn't take the threat posed by Russia seriously.

"It isn't just elections that they are hacking into. It is across the board, including military secrets that we have, including the ability to shut down satellites, including the ability to shut down power plants. I mean, they can do grave danger to the United States of America," McCain said.

And Graham warned that "if our policies don't change vis a vis Russia, the worst is yet to come."

During the campaign Trump's critics pointed to the fact that a number of Trump's closest advisers — including his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and incoming National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn — have deep ties to the Russian government in ascribing motive to the Russian hackers. Some went so far as to question whether there was coordination between Trump's campaign and Russian actors — and Graham suggested those concerns were the subject of an active government investigation.

"I believe that it's happening," he said when asked if such investigations were underway. "But you need to talk to them because I don't want to speak for them."

Those questions have continued post-election as Trump has filled out his cabinet, with even some Republicans expressing concerns about the close relationship of Trump's Secretary of State nominee, Rex Tillerson, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. McCain said after meeting with Tillerson some of his doubts had been assuaged, but some concerns still remain.

"Every president should have the benefit of the doubt as to their nominees. So there has to be a compelling reason not to. I still have some concerns and I have got some more questions for Mr. Tillerson," he said.