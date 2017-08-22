Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife Louise Linton tore into an Instagram user on Monday night after being criticized for tagging several designer brands in an image of the couple de-boarding a government plane.

Linton, 36, who married Mnuchin earlier this year, initially posted the image of the pair landing in Kentucky with five hashtags related to her clothing.

“Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #rolandmouret pants #tomford sunnies, #hermesscarf #valentinorockstudheels #valentino #usa,” her original post read.

She later revised it to remove the designer tags. While some users posted innocuous comments on the image, one commenter appeared to strike a nerve.

“Glad we could pay for your little getaway,” the user wrote.

Linton launched into a seemingly facetious tirade, asking if the user had “given more to the economy” than her and Mnuchin.

“Cute! Aw!!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [sic] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!” Linton wrote.

Users on Twitter, many of whom took screenshots of the comment, noted on Monday night that Linton later deleted the post.

She later went on to make her account private as images of her rant began to spread.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Former U.S. Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub scolded Linton in a tweet on Monday.

"Bad ethics tone from POTUS leads entitled appointee/freeloading spouse to ask not what they can do for country but what YOU can do for them," Shaub wrote.

Shaub later sent another tweet saying, "Hey @stevenmnuchin1 the government's not your playground. The little people your wife mocks are paying the bills with blood, sweat & tears."

Linton, a Scottish actress, has left some in Washington D.C. scratching their head for attending congressional hearings with Mnuchin and other events that spouses typically don’t attend, the Washington Post reported.

Mnuchin had flown to Louisville in an attempt to push Congress to overhaul the tax code, stressing that changes could help the middle class, according to the Post.

The Post explained that Treasure secretaries typically only fly on government planes for international trips and fly on domestic carriers when the travel within the United States.