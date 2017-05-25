Play Facebook

A reporter for The Guardian newspaper was "body slammed" to the floor Wednesday by Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in Thursday's special election for Montana's open U.S. House seat, the reporter and multiple witnesses said.

The reporter, Ben Jacobs, was covering an event in Bozeman and tweeted the encounter at about 7 p.m. ET.

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

Jacobs told MSNBC's Chris Hayes that he was trying to ask Gianforte about the Congressional Budget Office's financial analysis of the Republican health care plan when "the next thing I know, I'm being body-slammed."

"He's on top of me. My glasses are broken," Jacobs said. "It's the strangest thing that's happened in my entire life reporting."

Jacobs said he fell on his elbow and was waiting to be X-rayed.

In a statement, Shane Scanlon, a spokesman for Gianforte's campaign, alleged that Jacobs crashed an interview Gianforte was giving another reporter "and began asking badgering questions," adding that "Jacobs was asked to leave."

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte talks with supporters during a campaign event Wednesday in Missoula, Montana. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

"Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face," Scanlon said. "Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground.

"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," he said.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it was investigating "allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte" but provided no details. Representatives of the state Republican Party didn't immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

In audio of the confrontation posted to YouTube by The Guardian, a voice said to be Gianforte's asks Jacobs to speak with an aide. Then loud crashing sounds can be heard.

"I'm sick and tired of you guys! The last time you came in here you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here! Get the hell out of here!

"The last guy did the same thing. You with The Guardian?" the man asks.

Jacobs responds: "Yes, and you just broke my glasses. ... You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses."

"Get the hell out of here," responds the voice said to be Gianforte's.

An unidentified man was transported to a hospital, authorities told NBC News. The Hyalite Rural Fire District confirmed that it had been called to the scene to support investigation of an assault at about 5:15 p.m. (7:15 p.m. ET).

Asked about the report during a campaign event in Missoula, a spokesperson for Gianforte's Democratic opponent, singer/songwriter Rob Quist, told NBC News he initially thought it was a joke. Quist later said he would leave the incident to law enforcement.

Alexis Levinson, a reporter for BuzzFeed News, who was also at the event, tweeted that Jacobs had walked into a room where a local television crew was set up for an interview with Gianforte when "all of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor."

All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben's feet fly in the air as he hit the floor — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Levinson, who was standing outside the door of the room where the assault allegedly occurred, later told MSNBC that she heard angry yelling in a voice that sounded like Gianforte's.

Whitney Bermes, a reporter for The Bozeman Chronicle, tweeted a photo of Gianforte in the front seat of an unmarked Jeep talking to a medical responder.

Gianforte sitting in a Jeep. Sheriff's deputies were talking to him earlier. Now a medic is at the window talking with him. #bdcnews #mtal pic.twitter.com/JsT4tTYt82 — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 24, 2017

Gianforte, 55, a technology entrepreneur who unsuccessfully ran for governor last year, later left the event early in the Jeep without speaking, reporters on the scene said.

Montana has just one representative in the U.S. House. The special election was made necessary required after President Donald Trump appointed Rep. Ryan Zinke to be interior secretary.