Neil Gorsuch Readies for Grilling at Confirmation Hearing

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/901945411837" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is expected to face sharp questions from Senate Democrats as the second day of his confirmation hearings gets underway Tuesday.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee outlined their opposition to Gorsuch in their opening statements on Monday, with many Democrats expressing frustration over Republican efforts to successfully block President Barack Obama's pick for the high court, Merrick Garland. On Tuesday, he will be questioned directly from all 20 members of the committee.

Related: Follow the Confirmation Hearing Live Blog

The Supreme Court seat that has been empty since Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February of 2016 proved a major factor in last year's presidential election. President Donald Trump won 56 percent of voters who said the nominee was important, according to national exit polls.

Gorsuch used his opening statement Monday to present himself as a consensus builder with a mainstream judicial philosophy.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Gorsuch: I Would Have 'No Difficulty' Ruling Against the President 2:26 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/902859331597" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"In the West we listen to one another respectfully, we tolerate and cherish different points of view, and we seek consensus whenever we can," he told the committee, adding that his decisions have been in the majority "99 percent of the time."

But Gorsuch's own judicial record may take a back seat to Democrats lingering frustrations over the GOP's failure to hold hearings on Garland, along with their staunch opposition to Trump's agenda.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., quoted White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus praising Gorsuch as a nominee who "represents the type of judge that has the vision of Donald Trump."

"I want to hear from you why Mr. Priebus would say that," Durbin said Monday. "Most Americans question whether we need a Supreme Court justice with the vision of Donald Trump."