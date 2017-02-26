Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Full Perez Interview: 'We Have to Rebuild Our Party' 8:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/885192259831" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

WASHINGTON - New Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez on Sunday aimed to display a united front in the face of the new administration, saying that he hasn't seen any actions from President Donald Trump thus far that his party could get behind.

On the heels of this weekend's DNC meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, where there was talk of "resistance," Perez told Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press" that he feels the president "hasn't proposed anything but chaos and carnage."

Asked about a potential infrastructure package — something progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders have supported and an issue on which they indicated a willingness to work with Trump — Perez said, "We've seen no evidence of anything constructive from this president."

Perez was formerly the U. S. Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama, and has numerous connections within the Obama and Clinton worlds.

Related: New DNC Chief Tom Perez Faces Divided Party, and Trump

During the campaign, a fissure grew between supporters of Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who was backed by Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other more progressive stalwarts of the party, and Perez, who was endorsed by members of the Clinton campaign and President Obama.

Perez is the first Latino leader of the DNC and was elected by the voting members of the committee on Saturday. After winning on the second round of balloting, he quickly named Ellison the deputy chair of the party.

Perez pointed at those fledgling steps toward rebuilding the Democratic Party while speaking to "Meet The Press."

"We were there together," he said. "We were united. And our unity is our greatest strength. And frankly our unity is Donald Trump's greatest nightmare.