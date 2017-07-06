WASHINGTON — The head of the federal agency charged with overseeing government ethics announced Thursday he is resigning nearly six months before his term is set to expire.

Walter Shaub Jr., the director of the independent Office of Government Ethics, tweeted the resignation letter he sent to President Donald Trump, announcing his last day on the job would be July 19.

Shaub’s agency is charged with enforcing the often murky ethics laws in the era of Trump. In his resignation letter, Shaub praised his employees' commitment to “protecting the principle that public service is a public trust, requiring employees to place loyalty to the Constitution, the laws, and ethical principles above private gain.”

Shaub clashed with the White House several times over issues ranging from how Trump has handled his business dealings as president to how the Trump transition was handled and the promotion of Trump businesses from White House staff.

“It’s clear that there isn’t more I could accomplish,” Shaub told the Washington Post in an interview about his tenure. Just after his resignation letter was released, the Campaign Legal Center announced Shaub would join as senior director of ethics.