Paul Ryan Easily Re-Elected House Speaker

Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan was easily re-elected Speaker of the House on Tuesday, earning the vote of all but one House Republican.

Ryan received 239 votes — three more votes than he received in 2015 — to remain the leader of Congressional Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ken., was the lone vote against Ryan. He supported Florida Rep. Daniel Webster.

Ryan will lead a GOP majority with an ambitious agenda centered on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, and cutting taxes and regulations for American businesses.

"We've got our work cut out for us. As your speaker, I intend to keep this place running at full speed," Ryan said after his election.

Ryan's first challenge of the new Congress came even before his re-election when House Republicans advanced a surprise measure Monday that would have gutted the Office of Congressional Ethics. The measure, opposed by GOP leadership and President-elect Donald Trump, was scrapped Tuesday amid the outcries in opposition to a move that would essential give Congress less outside overview.

California Rep. Nancy Pelosi will also remain House minority leader, though four Democrats voted for other members. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who notably challenged Pelosi for the post in a Democratic caucus vote last year, earned two votes. Democratic Reps. John Lewis and Jim Cooper also received votes.

After the deeply divisive 2016 election, Ryan pledged to Democrats that he would ensure hearing them out.

"To the minority, I want to say this: We've never shied away from our disagreements, and I do not expect anyone to do so now," said Ryan. "But however bright of a contrast that we draw between us, it must never blind us to the common ground that we share."