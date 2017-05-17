WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against jumping to conclusions about President Donald Trump's alleged meddling in an FBI investigation of his administration and dismissed the need for more outside oversight of the Department of Justice probe into Trump campaign ties to Russia, as calls for a special prosecutor grow louder on Capitol Hill.

"We need the facts. It is obvious there are some people out there that want to harm the president," Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "But we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House."

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Ryan on Comey Memo: 'Our Job is to Get the Facts' 1:13 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/946058819608" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Earlier on Wednesday, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger became one of the most high-profile Republicans to join the call for an independent commission or special prosecutor to investigate possible Trump ties to Russia. Kinzinger, who previously said two Congressional inquiries along with the FBI investigation is enough, shifted his view following reports that Trump asked dismissed FBI Director James Comey to shut down the Department of Justice investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

RELATED: Follow Live Developments as White House Scrambles After Comey Memo

"What has worried me out here, is that in such a very serious time with such a very serious position, immediately the left jumps on and starts screaming impeachment. Some on the right jump on and start saying this is nothing but a conspiracy of the media. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, and let's figure out what that is," Kinzinger said on MSNBC.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, late Tuesday sent a letter to the FBI requesting all documents pertaining to communications between Trump and Comey following the New York Times report that Comey has memos detailing his conversations with the president.

Democratic calls for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia probe have intensified after Comey's surprise firing last week and revelations about the memos.

"We've learned that if the reporting is accurate, that the president is willing to directly interfere with an active investigation. Whether it breaks the law or not is not the point here. The point is he was trying to interfere with an investigation," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

But Ryan defended the White House questions about why it took Comey's dismissal to learn about the record of the conversations.

"I'm sure we're going to go on to hear from Mr. Comey about why, if this happened as he allegedly describes, why didn't he take action at the time," Ryan said.

The Wisconsin Republican said he would not "micromanage" investigation and repeatedly said there are three separate ongoing Russia investigations when asked if he thought a special prosecutor is necessary.

Asked on his way out of the room if he still had full confidence in the president, Ryan replied "I do."

Impeachment calls have also gained some steam on Capitol Hill. Rep. Al Geen, D-Texas, called for Trump's impeachment on the House floor Wednesday morning.