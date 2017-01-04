Play Facebook

Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Wednesday said the incoming administration's top priority will be to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but cautioned there must an "orderly and smooth transition" to a new healthcare system.

"The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare, and that was our message today and that will be our message on Capitol Hill," Pence told reporters.

The Indiana governor and former congressman visited his old stomping grounds to call on Republicans to dispose of one of President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievements. Obama was also on Capitol Hill Wednesday to urge Democrats to defend the law.

Pence said President-elect Donald Trump will begin implementing policies to promote campaign promises on his first day in office, but cautioned that Obamacare's full repeal will not be immediate.

"It will be important that we be careful that ... we do that in a way that doesn't work a hardship on American families that have gained insurance through this program. That it doesn't work a hardship on this economy," Pence said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans don't want to "pull the rug out from people" while replacing the law. Ahead of Pence's press conference with Congressional leadership, the president-elect went on a Twitter rant blaming Democrats for "massive increases" in premiums and saying the law will "fall of its own weight."

Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Repeal of the law was a signature issue of Trump's campaign, but he offered few specifics of how he planned to replace the law. And Republicans are divided in alternatives for the legislation that has provided 20 million Americans with insurance.

After Democrats met with Obama, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer likened the GOP to "the dog that caught the bus" — able to repeal Obamacare but not sure how to replace it.

Pence, however, said the 2016 election was a rebuke of the Affordable Care Act.

"The American people have sent new leadership here because Obamacare has failed. And it has been rejected by the American people," he said.