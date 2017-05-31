WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Wednesday released video of a U.S. long-range interceptor missile successfully destroying its airborne target the day after conducting an exercise meant to send a signal to North Korea.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Footage Released of Successful Missile Defense Test over Pacific 1:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/956991043728" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Thermal imaging video shows the interceptor directly colliding with an intercontinental-range missile fired from a test site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific on Tuesday. The interceptor missile was launched from an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The test comes as U.S. tensions with North Korea continue to rise. North Korea launched a military projectile on Monday that landed in Japan's maritime economic zone, and leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to continue work on weapons that could potentially strike the West Coast of the United States.

The moment of impact when the exo-atmospheric kill vehicle intercepted and destroyed the target in a direct collision during the FTG-15 Flight Test. Missile Defense Agency

Before Tuesday, the most recent intercept test took place in June 2014. That test was also successful, but previous launches have not been since the weapons system was deemed ready for combat in 2004. Just four of nine tests have effectively destroyed its target.