Poll: Republicans, Dems Agree — Their Parties Are Deeply Divided

Republicans and Democrats see eye to eye on at least one thing — both parties are experiencing sharp internal division.

Three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaners say the Republican Party is split, according to a new NBC News|SurveyMonkey Poll, while a majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaners say the same about their party.

Just a quarter of Republicans, 24 percent, think the GOP is united.

The poll was conducted Friday, just after the Republican health care reform bill was pulled from a scheduled House vote, through Tuesday. The decision to withdraw the health care bill, backed by Speaker Paul Ryan, notably delays one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Despite the setback, a slight majority of Republicans (51 percent) think the party will unite in time for the midterm elections next year. But nearly a quarter (24 percent) think the GOP will remain divided in 2018.

After a contentious presidential election, a majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaners (58 percent) also think their party is divided, while 40 percent of Democrats think their party is currently united.

One issue that may test Democrats' unity is the vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

A majority of Americans overall (54 percent) say that Senate Democrats should allow a vote on Gorsuch. Just 37 percent say they should not allow a vote.

Democratic Senators have said they may filibuster Gorsuch in order to prevent a vote effectively leveraging their only opportunity to stop his appointment to the Supreme Court.

While a sizable majority of Democrats, 64 percent, say that Senate Democrats should prevent a vote, 31 percent say they should allow a vote.

Republicans nearly unanimously want Senate Democrats to allow the vote — 84 percent to 11 percent. While a majority of independents want to see a vote (58 percent), 30 percent say they should prevent a vote.

Meanwhile,Trump's job approval is at just 42 percent. A majority — 56 percent — disapprove of the job he is doing. His net approval is now negative 14, down 3 points from negative 11 last month.

The NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll was conducted online from March 24 through March 28, 2017 among a national sample of 7,675 adults who are likely to vote. Respondents for this non-probability survey were selected from the nearly three million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Results have an error estimate of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points. For full results and methodology, click here.