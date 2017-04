Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow on Wednesday as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate over the American military strike in Syria, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

The meeting comes after officials in Moscow initially said Putin would not meet with Tillerson during his first visit to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russian official launched a barrage of criticism against President Donald Trump's administration ahead of Tillerson's planned meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov instead joined Putin for the talk with Tillerson.

Vladimir Putin holds a joint news conference with the president of Moldova on Jan. 17. Sergei Ilnitsky / AP

The meetings Wednesday "represent a continuation of our communications and discussions and dialogue that began in Bonn," Tillerson said, referring to a G-20 summit on Feb. 16. when he met with Lavrov.