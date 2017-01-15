Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Full Priebus Interview: Trump Legitimacy Questions 10:12 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/855346755744" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said President-elect Donald Trump's administration hasn't yet decided whether it will allow the press to continue to work in the White House.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Priebus confirmed reports that Trump's team was considering moving the daily press briefings conducted by the White House press secretary to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, just a short walk away from the White House.

"What I'm talking about, what we're talking about — and the only thing that was even discussed about this — was whether or not you wanna take that [press briefing] room that only holds 50 people […] and whether you wanna go 50 feet to the EOB and have for the first few weeks or the first month or so the press conferences where you can fit three or four times the amount of people. It's about more access," he said.

Related: Rep. John Lewis: 'I Don't See Trump as a Legitimate President'

White House press briefings have been held outside of the building itself at times throughout history, but the modern press briefing room has been used since the 1960s. Trump's hostility toward the media throughout his campaign — and the unprecedented lack of media access during his transition period — has many critics worried that Trump could cut the press off from his administration when he takes office.

A report by Esquire magazine on plans to move the press out of the White House, published Saturday, quoted an unnamed transition source calling the media "the opposition party."

Priebus said conversations surrounding media access to the White House have focused solely on moving the daily press briefings out of the building. But when asked directly if the Trump administration would allow reporters to continue to work in the White House, Priebus left the door open to a change in precedent.

"That hasn't been determined," he said.