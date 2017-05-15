President Donald Trump revealed highly classified intelligence information to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The New York Times later said it had confirmed the report.

The intelligence information came from a country that was a partner with the United States on anti-terrorist efforts, and it had not been shared with allies because of how sensitive it is, the papers reported.

Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, told reporters in a brief statement: "The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false."

"At not time were intelligence sources or methods discussed," said McMaster, who didn't take questions. "I was in the room, and it didn't happen," he said.

But neither newspaper reported that Trump had revealed sources or methods of intelligence — only that Trump had disclosed information that could lead to their exposure.

Trump's decision to share the intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak threatens to harm cooperation between the United States and the partner country, officials told The Post, and may provide Moscow with enough background to identify the source.

White House officials said the story is inaccurate.

"During President Trump's meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov a broad range of subjects were discussed among which were common efforts and threats regarding counter-terrorism," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement. "During that exchange the nature of specific threats were discussed, but they did not discuss sources, methods or military operations."

Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategy Dina Powell flatly called the story "false."

"The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced," Powell told reporters gathered at the White House. Powell attended the meeting.

The report is the latest in a series documenting problematic connections between Trump and Russia. Last week he abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, later telling NBC News' Lester Holt the Russia probe factored into his decision.

The Post reported that Trump revealed details about an ISIS threat involving a plot to use electronic devices to smuggle explosives onto planes.

A former intelligence official told NBC News the discussion could have serious consequences in U.S. efforts to thwart the Islamic State. A key espionage partner may stop sharing information with the U.S., allies could become even more hesitant to share intelligence, and government officials may stop sharing information with the president for fear he won't protect it, the former official said.

The Senate Intelligence Committee was not briefed on the matter, according to an aide to Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, but it's unclear if the top four leaders of the House and the Senate received a briefing on it. None of the four members would indicate if they were briefed.

"We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation's secrets is paramount. The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration," said Doug Andres, a spokesman to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for a full briefing for all House members on the issue.

"Even if President Trump unwittingly blew a highly classified code-word source to the Russians, that would be dangerous enough. If the President outed a highly classified code-word source intentionally, that would be even more dangerous," Pelosi said in a statement.

Republicans senators asked by reporters to react to the news expressed caution, saying that they hadn't read the story yet. But Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee had harsh words for the administration.

"The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order. It's got to happen," Corker told reporters.

"Obviously they're in a downward spiral right now and have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that's happening," Corker added. "You know, the shame of it is there's a really good national security team in place and there are good productive things that are underway through them, and through others, but it's — the chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an environment — it creates a worrisome environment."

Democrats immediately pounced on the report, saying that it if the report is true, it is "dangerous" and "reckless."

