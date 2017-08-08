Even as he has publicly criticized the special counsel in charge of the government’s investigation into Russia, President Donald Trump has used his lawyers to send more friendly private messages to the counsel's office, USA Today reported Tuesday.

Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd told the paper that Trump’s team has passed along messages of “appreciation and greetings” to special counsel Robert Mueller. Such overtures are seen as not very common.

"He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing,'' Dowd said. "He asked me to share that with him and that's what I've done.''

The president has denied that his campaign colluded with Russia and has slammed the merits of the investigation. After reports surfaced earlier this year that Trump might be a target of the Mueller investigation, he called it a "witch hunt" and questioned the investigators.

You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Trump was heavily scrutinized for citing the Russia investigation as a reason he dismissed former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller was appointed as special counsel for the investigation shortly after that move.

Last week the Wall Street Journal reported Mueller had tapped multiple grand juries in the probe.