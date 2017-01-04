House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. administers the House oath of office to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., during a mock swearing in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson) Zach Gibson / AP

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha ...

A Twitter poll by ardent Obamacare foe Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on whether the health-care law should be repealed backfired big-time Wednesday as lots more people — a whole lot more people — tweeted "No," rather than "Yes."

Blackburn posted the poll Tuesday, asking people their views on repeal, and requesting that they retweet their support for killing Obamacare if they favored repeal.

Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement. — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 3, 2017

She also asked in that tweet what people want to see as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

The Hill.com noted that Blackburn's cause probably wasn't helped by the fact that White House Deputy Press Secretary Eric Schultz retweeted the poll Tuesday to his more than 23,000 Twitter followers.

Schultz's boss, President Barack Obama, lists the ACA as his signature legislative achievement, and on Wednesday visited Capitol Hill to encourage his fellow Democrats to defend it against Republican repeal-and-replace efforts.

Also Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for the repeal of the ACA, warned his fellow Republicans in several tweets to "be careful" how they handle the issue. Trump's tweets said Democrats "own" the "mess" and "disaster" of Obamacare, implying that if Republicans repeal-and-replace efforts lead to spikes in uninsured rates and premium prices, they too could suffer political fallout.