Secretary of State Rex Tillerson headed to Mexico on Wednesday to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto — a trip that, for past administrations, was often full of routine and breezy diplomatic interactions.

But not for President Donald Trump's administration.

Tillerson, the new head of the State Department is spending his first weeks in office soothing over tensions sparked by the type of brash rhetoric that helped Trump win the White House. As a candidate, Trump's tough talk on immigration and trade relations mobilized voters, but as president it has increased tension with U.S. allies and created headaches for diplomats, foreign policy experts said.

"A trip to Mexico by the secretary of state is like a layup. It's when a Big Ten school plays a small college in preseason and wins by 40 points. This shouldn't be a hard thing. The president has made it very hard," Richard Stengel, a former State Department official under Secretary John Kerry, said on MSNBC.

Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015 by promising to build a wall on the country's southern border that would be paid for by Mexico, a pledge that became the rallying cry of his campaign. He claimed Mexico was sending rapists and drugs over the border and tweeted in June 2015 the country "is not our friend."

It led to a level of hostility between the normally reliable southern ally not seen in decades.

Shortly after Trump took office he reportedly sparred with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of an American ally. Both Turnbull and Trump disputed reports of the heated exchange over a refugee agreement.

Still, the Australian ambassador to the U.S. was dispatched to meet with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon in the days following the call.

And Vice President Mike Pence met with Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop on Tuesday, a conversation in which the two "reaffirmed" the strong alliance between the nations, according to a White House readout. Tillerson further reaffirmed that alliance during his meeting with the foreign minister on Wednesday.

It has all led to messy diplomatic relations with countries the U.S. has had close and friendly relationships with, foreign policy experts said.

"Clearly the relationship between Mexico and the United States is the worst it's been in 25 years and at a time when we have great cooperation with Mexico both on economics, as well as national security this is something that has to be mended and I think both Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Kelly are the ones to deliver the message and to try to get It back on track," James Jones, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico under President Clinton, told MSNBC.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday denied that the Tillerson trip to Mexico with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is an effort to repair any ill will created by the new president and called the relationship between the two countries "phenomenal right now."

"I would argue that we have a very healthy and robust relationship with the Mexican government and Mexican officials," Spicer told reporters during the daily press briefing. "And I think they would echo that same sentiment."

Before his trip, Tillerson began laying the groundwork to help strengthen the relationship between Mexico and the U.S.

During his first week on the job, he called and later met with Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray in Washington, D.C.

During his confirmation hearing, Tillerson called Mexico "a long-standing neighbor and friend of this country."

But far more will need to be done when both he and Kelly meet with top Mexican officials on Thursday, foreign policy experts said.

Last month, a planned trip by Nieto to the White House was cancelled in the wake of a fiery spat over which nation will pay for a border wall between the two countries.

Trump and Nieto later spoke by phone after the cancellation calling the conversation "constructive and productive"

Dear Sean, tell that to your boss. He's the one damaging our relation with his lies and hate. Tell him that México stands strong and proud. https://t.co/AP1p0Vtd43 — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) February 22, 2017

Though Mexican leaders continue to say they will not pay for the wall, the war of words between the heads of state has largely subsided for now. Mexican leaders say Trump pledged he would stop speaking publicly about the barrier at the southern border and walked back a proposal to add a 20 percent tax to Mexican products imported into the U.S.

But the political detente has not settled passions in either country.

Widespread anti-Trump protests were held in 18 cities across Mexico earlier this month. Cities in the U.S. held a "Day Without Immigrants" protests to showcase the importance of immigrants in addition to the massive protests that took place the day after Trump's inauguration.

The Tillerson and Kelly visit also coincides with the Trump administration's newly unveiled immigration policies aimed at ramping up the deportation of undocumented immigrants. Part of the policy involves sending those who enter the country illegally through the southern border back to Mexico, even if they aren't from that country.

Administration officials, however, have said the Tillerson trip will be focused on the areas where the two countries can find agreement. Paying for the wall is just one aspect of the vast range of issues facing the two countries.

At the G-20 economic summit, however, Videgaray did not shy away from what is at stake in the upcoming negotiations.

"This is a moment of definition: The decisions we make in the coming months will determine how Mexico and the United States coexist for the next decades," he said last week at the summit in Germany.