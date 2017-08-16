Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will meet in a runoff next month to determine who will earn the GOP nomination to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate seat, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.

Moore cruised to a first-place finish in the Republican side of the special Senate primary, getting 39.8 percent of the vote with 86 percent of the state's precincts reporting.

Strange, the incumbent who received the backing of President Donald Trump, came in second, with 32.1 percent of the vote.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., a Tea Party favorite who’d consistently attacked Strange for being an “establishment candidate” with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., finished in third place, with 19.9 percent, and will not advance to the Sept. 26 runoff.

Strange, who had been appointed earlier this year to fill the Senate seat vacated by Sessions, got a big boost in the final days of the race after Trump publicly backed him and began recording robocalls for him, urging Alabama GOP voters to support his choice of candidate.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to supporters during his campaign party on August 15, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Brynn Anderson / AP

Moore, meanwhile, capitalized on his popularity among religious conservatives in the state.

"WE'RE ON TO THE RUNOFF! Time for Conservatives across Alabama to unite and deliver a knockout punch to the establishment! #ALSen," he tweeted after the race was called.

Time for Conservatives across Alabama to unite and deliver a knockout punch to the establishment! #ALSen pic.twitter.com/jN1nJHt02o — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) August 16, 2017

Moore made national headlines in 2003 when he was removed for office after refusing to take down the stone Ten Commandments he had installed on the grounds of the state judicial building. He was elected chief justice again in 2012, but suspended once more last year for refusing to enforce the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing same-sex marriage.

Moore would have had to earn 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Despite Moore’s first-place finish, attention on the race had mostly been focused on how all three of the Republican candidates had spent much of their energy trying to take advantage of Trump’s sustained popularity in the Cotton State.

Senator Luther Strange walks in to cast his vote on August 15, 2017 in Homewood, Alabama. Butch Dill / AP

Throughout the campaign, Strange (who called Trump’s election a "Biblical miracle”), Moore (who said "God…sent Donald Trump in there”) and Brooks (who vowed to read the King James Bible on the Senate floor until the president's border wall gets built) took turns vying for the attention of the state’s GOP voters, who still overwhelmingly approve of Trump, even as his national job approval ratings plummet.

Even with Trump’s backing, however, Strange’s advancement to the runoff wasn’t without challenges. He was dogged by questions about his appointment to Sessions' seat by former Gov. Robert Bentley, who was shortly thereafter driven out of office by a sex scandal

He also had the backing of McConnell, and a super PAC affiliated with the Kentucky senator spent millions in ads on the race.

Brooks, for his part, attracted negative attention after he ran a campaign ad using audio from the June shooting that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). Brooks attended the practice.

Low turnout also likely played a factor in the outcome. Alabama secretary of state John Merrill on Tuesday morning predicted just 10 percent to 15 percent of voters would turn out for the race.

Candidate Doug Jones, left, jokes with former Alabama state Sen. Ray Campbell before a Democratic Senate candidate forum at the Princess Theatre on August 3, 2017 in Decatur, Alabama. Jeronimo Nisa / The Decatur Daily via AP file

On the Democratic side, Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney appointed by Bill Clinton who has been involved in Alabama politics for decades, easily bested seven other candidates for his party’s slot in the general election.

With 85 percent of Alabama's precincts reporting, Jones received 63.6 percent of the vote, the Associated Press reported, avoiding a runoff.

He nevertheless faces a near-impossible path to victory in December against the eventual Republican candidate. Alabama voters haven’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1992 and haven’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998.