WASHINGTON — Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio flew down to Florida with President Donald Trump one day before the president claimed in a series of tweets Saturday that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower prior to the election.

Rubio told host Chuck Todd on Sunday's "Meet The Press" that he has "no insight" into what the president was referring to or what his motivation was for sending the tweets.

A senior U.S. official told NBC News that he and others do not know what the president was referring to when he alleged that Obama ordered a wiretap of communications at Trump Tower.

"Suffice it to say I don't have any basis, I've never heard that allegation made before by anybody," Rubio said. "I've never seen anything about that anywhere before. But again, the president put that out there, and now the White House will have to answer as to exactly what he was referring to."

Rubio, a member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, also maintained that he's confident in the committee's ability to conduct a fair inquiry into Russia's activities to influence the last election and that a special prosecutor isn't yet necessary.

"Not now," Rubio said. "I certainly don't think we are at this point at this moment."

The senator added that he "would be the first person to tell you" and not sign his name if he did not have strong faith in the committee's report.

"No one is there looking for a political angle," he said, declaring that members understand that "the credibility of the committee is on the line."

Responding to a question about whether President Trump's use of the word "witch hunt" to describe questions about his administration's links to Russia is fair, Rubio told Chuck Todd that the president has every right to defend himself.

"He obviously feels very strongly," Rubio said. "He has been accused of things that he hasn't done."