Scaramucci Out as Communications Director After Less Than Two Weeks

WASHINGTON — After less than two weeks on the job, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is out, the White House announced on Monday.

The sudden and unexpected departure is just the latest in a series of stunning shakeups in the administration, with new Chief of Staff John Kelly being sworn in on Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, who was pushed out last week.

Scaramucci shocked political watchers last week when he unleashed a profane tirade against Priebus in an interview with The New Yorker.

In a statement, the White House announced, "Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director" and cited the desire to "give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

"We wish him all the best," the statement finished.

Trump's White House has been plagued with chaos this summer, facing infighting within the West Wing and legislative failures on Capitol Hill.

