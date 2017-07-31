Scaramucci Out as Communications Director After Less Than A Week

WASHINGTON — After less than a week on the job, Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is out, the White House announced on Monday.

The sudden and unexpected departure is just the latest in a series of stunning shakeups in the administration, with new Chief of Staff John Kelly being sworn in on Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, who was pushed out last week.

With just six days on the job, Scaramucci is the shortest-serving communications director in White House history.

Scaramucci shocked political watchers last week when he unleashed a profane tirade against Priebus in an interview with The New Yorker. A source close to the White House told NBC at the time that some in Trump's orbit felt the expletive-filled rant "embarrassing" for the White House.

But Scaramucci had a long standing relationship with Trump, having been previously involved with Trump's 2016 campaign, and the transition to the White House, repeatedly reminding reporters of his loyalty to and "love" for the president.

In a statement, the White House announced, "Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director" and cited the desire to "give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

"We wish him all the best," the statement finished.

Scaramucci did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump's White House has been plagued with chaos this summer, facing infighting within the West Wing and legislative failures on Capitol Hill.

But Trump batted back those criticisms Monday, tweeting that there was "no WH chaos!" Hours later, he swore in his new chief of staff, praising him for a "spectacular job" done at the Department of Homeland Security and predicting he would be " one of the great" chiefs of staff in history.

While former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's resignation was tied to Scaramucci's hire, his future plans remain unclear. A "clean slate" was the same reason Spicer gave in explaining his resignation two weeks ago.

Spicer, asked multiple times by NBC what this latest shakeup meant for him, did not respond — only smiled and walked away.

Scaramucci's departure marks the third Communications Director lost by the Trump administration in six months.