Scott Pruitt, Trump’s Pick to Head EPA, Faces Questions on Climate Change

Scott Pruitt, Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to face tough questions about his views on climate change and ties to the fossil fuel industry during his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

The Oklahoma attorney general has aggressively fought against regulations imposed by the agency he was nominated to run. He was one of 28 attorneys general to sue the federal government over regulations put in place by the Obama administration to limit carbon emissions.

If nominated, Pruitt will head the EPA under a president who has called global warming a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. Pruitt has also questioned the impact of climate change and penned an op-ed in which he called the criticism "un-American."

The Paris climate deal is also expected to be a major topic at Pruitt's confirmation. During the campaign, Trump vowed to rework or even withdraw from the multilateral agreement, though he his cabinet nominees have suggested an openness in keeping the agreement.