Senate Confirms Deputy Attorney General in Charge of Russia Probe

The Senate on Tuesday easily confirmed Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general and the new head of the Department of Justice investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Rosenstein was confirmed in a 94-6 vote.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month recused himself from the probe, which is scrutinizing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election as well as possible links to Trump's campaign, after failing to disclose that he met with the Russian ambassador ahead of the election. Rosenstein is now in charge of the high-profile inquiry and will make the decision whether to appoint an outside prosecutor.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Rosenstein assured him he would hand the investigation over to special counsel "if one is required."

The Maryland U.S. attorney has worked for both Democratic and Republicans presidents. He was unanimously confirmed as U.S. attorney in 2005 after being nominated by President George W. Bush and continued to serve under President Barack Obama.