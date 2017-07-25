Senate Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Paul Manafort in Russia Probe

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was subpoenaed to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the panel’s top members said.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee chairman, and Dianne Feinstein, the panel’s top Democrat, said they issued a subpoena on Monday night after they were “unable to reach an agreement” with Manafort regarding the details of a “voluntary transcribed interview.”

“While we were willing to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request to cooperate with the committee’s investigation without appearing at Wednesday’s hearing, we were unable to reach an agreement for a voluntary transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee,” the senators said in a joint statement issued Tuesday morning. “Mr. Manafort, through his attorney, said that he would be willing to provide only a single transcribed interview to Congress, which would not be available to the Judiciary Committee members or staff.”

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Subpoenas necessary for Manafort, Trump Jr.: senator 8:25 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1007463491793" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“While the Judiciary Committee was willing to cooperate on equal terms with any other committee to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request, ultimately that was not possible,” they said.

Feinstein and Grassley added that they “may be willing” to excuse Manafort from Wednesday’s hearing if he agreed “to production of documents and a transcribed interview, with the understanding that the interview would not constitute a waiver of his rights or prejudice the committee’s right to compel his testimony in the future.”

In an interview with NBC News, Grassley said, "We want Manafort to come like we want Trump Jr. to come and other people that we are going to call in and the point is that we are willing to give all sorts of accommodation."

"But we can't...mess around with back and forth and playing off one committee against another," Grassley said. "And, so, if he feels he can’t come and he’s willing to negotiate in good faith there are other accommodations that can be made for him."

Manafort met Tuesday morning "by previous agreement" with staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee, his spokesman Jason Maloni told NBC News.

Manafort "answered their questions fully," Maloni added.

On Friday, the Judiciary Committee had said Manafort, as well as Donald Trump Jr., agreed to be interviewed by committee staff but would not appear at a public hearing this week.

The panel had requested that both appear at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, and threatened to issue subpoenas if they refused.

"Both Donald Trump, Jr. and Paul Manafort, through their attorneys, have agreed to negotiate to provide the committee with documents and be interviewed by committee members and staff prior to a public hearing,” the committee said in its statement Friday. “Therefore, we will not issue subpoenas for them tonight requiring their presence at Wednesday’s hearing but reserve the right to do so in the future.”

At its Wednesday hearing, the committee is expected to raise questions about a June 2016 meeting involving Trump Jr., Manafort, Jared Kushner and a Russian attorney, which emails released by Trump Jr. show was pitched with the promise of damaging information against Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. has said that no information was provided, and much of the meeting involved discussions of an adoption program of Russian children that had been discontinued by Moscow.

Critics have nevertheless seized on the meeting and charged that it showed Trump Jr. was willing to accept help from someone purporting to have information connected to the Russian government to help his father's presidential campaign.

Kushner was interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staff on Monday and will be interviewed by House Intelligence Committee members on Tuesday.