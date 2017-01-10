Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Watch Live: Senate Hearing for Attorney General Nominee Jeff Sessions autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/851547203671" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is hoping his 20-year record in the Senate will be enough to convince skeptical colleagues that he should be confirmed as the nation's next attorney general in what is expected to be a fiery opening confirmation hearing Tuesday.

"You know who I am. You know what I believe in. You know that I am a man of my word and can be trusted to do what I say I will do. You know that I revere our Constitution and am committed to the rule of law. And you know that I believe in fairness, impartiality, and equal justice under the law," Sessions said in prepared testimony.

Sessions is the first of Trump's Cabinet picks to go before the Senate. And despite his decades-long tenure there, he is expected to face stiff opposition from Democrats concerned about his civil rights records and commitment to protecting minority voting rights.

Session nomination to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama was killed in 1986 after former Justice Department colleagues testified that he made racially offensive statements.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make history by becoming the first sitting senator to testify against a fellow senator nominated for a Cabinet position. "We've seen Jeff Sessions — that's Senator Jeff Sessions — consistently voting against or speaking out against key ideals of the Voting Rights Act, taking measures to try to block criminal justice reform," Booker said on MSNBC on Monday.

Rep. John Lewis and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus will also testify against Sessions.

"I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters," Sessions will say in his opening remarks.

Though the Democratic minority will unlikely be able to prevent any of Trump's picks from being confirmed, they will use the nationally broadcasted hearings as a chance to grill the group of nominees whose qualifications have already come under fire.

A number of Trump's nominees have yet to complete an ethics review requested before their hearings. The director of the Office of Government Ethics said in a letter to Senate Democrats last week that the packed schedule "has created undue pressure" on his staff and the missing reviews are "of great concern."

Republicans have pushed back against calls for delaying the hearings by stating arguing other nominees have sat for hearings without completing the information.