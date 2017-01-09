Source: Jared Kushner to Serve as Trump Senior Adviser

Play Facebook

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be named senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official confirms to NBC News.

Kushner was an influential behind the scenes confidant to his father-in-law throughout the 2016 campaign. But a number of legal questions complicate his potential role in the incoming administration.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Kushner's lawyer said in a statement.

Kushner will resign from his company, divest "substantial assets," and recuse himself from matters that would impact his financial interests, Gorelick said. But he may also be challenged on a federal anti-nepotism law aimed at preventing officials from appointing relatives to government positions.

Like his father-in-law, Kushner is a real-estate developer in New York City. He is the co-owner of Kushner Companies and in 2006 bought the New York Observer newspaper.

Trump is expected to address Kushner's role along with how he'll handle his own potential business conflicts at a press conference on Wednesday, his first since the November election.

Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump. His new role was first reported by Axios.