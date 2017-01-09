Feedback
Source: Jared Kushner to Serve as Trump Senior Adviser

by Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander

President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will be named senior adviser to the president, a senior transition official confirms to NBC News.

Kushner was an influential behind the scenes confidant to his father-in-law throughout the 2016 campaign. But a number of legal questions complicate his potential role in the incoming administration.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Kushner's lawyer said in a statement to NBC News.

Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump. His new role was first reported by Axios.

