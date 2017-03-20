Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for SCOTUS Nominee Neil Gorsuch autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/901945411837" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Senate Democrats used the opening statements of Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing to outline their opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick as the final chapter in the battle to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia got underway Monday.

The first of the three-day hearings is expected to be the least dramatic as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Gorsuch read their opening statements. But Democrats, still bitter over the Republican-led Senate's refusal to hold hearings for President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick, signaled they are ready to grill the judge once the question and answer portion of the hearings begins Tuesday.

"I just want to say I am deeply disappointed that it's under these circumstances that we begin our hearings. Merrick Garland was widely regarded as a mainstream, moderate nominee," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Cali., the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee.

The Supreme Court vacancy left after Scalia's death more than a year ago was a pivotal issue in the 2016 presidential contests. President Donald Trump won 56 percent of voters who said the Supreme Court appointment was important, according to national exit polls.

Related: Seven Players to Watch in the Gorsuch Hearings

Gorsuch, a federal judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, is a well regarded jurist who was easily confirmed eight years ago after being nominated by President George W. Bush.

But this week's hearings are setting up to be as much a fight over Trump as it is about Gorsuch's record. Democrats will be looking for how much Gorsuch is willing to separate himself from the president on contentious issues like the legality of the Trump administration's travel restrictions from six Muslim-majority countries.

Even with unified opposition, however, Democrats are unlikely to stop Gorush from ultimately being confirmed. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he intends Trump's pick will be confirmed before the Senate goes on break April 8.