Top Republicans called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election after Sessions revealed he met with Moscow officials during the campaign.

While the top-ranking Democrats in both the House and Senate have called on Sessions to resign.

GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee, tweeted Thursday that Sessions should remove himself from investigations involving Russia and the election. Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador also said Sessions should recuse himself, with Labrador saying Sessions "may actually become a witness" in the investigation.

AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 2, 2017

The number two House Republican, Rep Kevin McCarthy, also said in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that it would be "easier" for Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation being conducted by the FBI. Though he later said in an interview with Fox News that he was not calling on Sessions to recuse himself.

"I don't want to prejudge, but I just think for any investigation going forward you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation come, that there's no doubt within the investigation," McCarthy said before clarifying he does not think the new AG need to step away from the inquiry into Russia.

A spokesperson for Sessions confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that the then-Alabama senator met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before the presidential election. The the meeting, she said, was conducted on behalf of his capacity as a senator and not as a surrogate for Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign," Sessions told NBC News on Thursday. "Those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don't have anything else to say about that."

During his confirmation hearings, Session said he did not have contact with Russian officials. Spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said Sessions did not mislead the Congress because he was asked about "communications between Russia and the Trump campaign" and not meetings held in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

After the story broke Wednesday night, Democrats immediately started intensifying calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed to oversee the probe.

The House and Senate Intelligence committees have opened an investigation into Russia that includes contacts with the Trump campaign and transition.

Trumps first national security council director, Michael Flynn, resigned after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the scope of his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition.