WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump condemned the "vilification" of the law enforcement community and knocked politicians he said don't want to recognize police during an event honoring slain officers on Monday.

"The attacks on our police are a stain on the very fabric of our society," Trump said at the Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol.

The president pledged his support for police while recognizing the families of those killed while on duty.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Trump Directs DOJ to Better Prevent, Prosecute Crimes Against Police 1:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/944089667914" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Trump said politicians are hesitant to recognize the work of law enforcement "because it's not politically correct or they think it might hurt them with the voters."

"I will say it, and I will talk about it proudly," the president pledged.

Ahead of the event, Trump asked the Justice Department to develop a plan to help combat violence against law enforcement.

"Some of your have suffered greatly, and we're going to take it of it," Trump told officers gathered in the Oval Office as he announced the order.