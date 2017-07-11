Trump Jr. Tweets His Emails That Led To Russia Meeting

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday tweeted his email chain showing him making plans to meet with a Russian attorney said to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

The email exchange shows an acquaintance with ties to Russia, music publicist Rob Goldstone, telling the son of then-candidate Donald Trump last year that the attorney has “information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump," Goldstone writes in one email.

Trump Jr. said he was releasing the exchange “to be totally transparent.” But an editor for The New York Times said the tweets were made public by Trump Jr. after he was informed the paper was publishing a story about them.

Trump Jr. has said the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower that also included Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort, was primarily about Russian adoptions and provided no useful information about the Clinton campaign. Donald Trump did not attend the meeting, according to his son.

"As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was 'the most inane nonsense I ever heard. And was actually agitated by it,'" Trump Jr. said in the statement.

The lawyer who met with Trump's team, Natalia Veselnitskaya told NBC News on Tuesday she had no information about Clinton. She also denied in the interview that she was working for the Russian government.