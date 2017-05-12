Trump Lawyers Say Taxes Show Few Russia Ties Over 10 Years

Lawyers for President Donald Trump said Friday that a review of the president's tax returns found that, "with a few exceptions," Trump has not received any income from Russian sources over the past ten years. The attorneys did not, however, release copies of the documents.

The exceptions included foreign income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and the 2008 sale of a Florida property to a Russian billionaire for $95 million, according to the letter.

Aside from that, lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bocklus LLP said, Trump's tax returns for the past decade do not show the president owes any debt to Russian lenders or has any investments in Russia.

The letter's claims cannot be verified since the documents have not been released. It also says nothing about potential financial ties that occurred more than ten years ago.

"I have no investments in Russia, none whatsoever," Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt in an interview Thursday. "I don't have property in Russia. A lot of people thought I owned office buildings in Moscow. I don't have property in Russia."

The letter was in response to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's request for more information about possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Moscow.