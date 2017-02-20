Trump Names H.R. McMaster as New National Security Adviser

Play Facebook

President Donald Trump on Monday named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, a week after Michael Flynn resigned from the post.

Trump said at a news conference that McMaster was "highly respected by everybody in military" and "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

Flynn resigned last Monday amid allegations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Trump's acting national security adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, will remain as the National Security Council's chief of staff, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

A senior administration official told NBC News that Trump chose McMaster because he is both a "warrior" and "defense intellectual."