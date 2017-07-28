Trump Ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, Installs Ret. Gen. Kelly

President Donald Trump on Friday removed his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and tapped Homeland Security head John Kelly for the job.

The shakeup comes after the day after newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci attacked Priebus in a profane interview published Thursday.

Kelly is a retired four-star Marine general who Trump frequently credits for dramatically reducing the number of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. from Mexico. He called Kelly "a true star" in a tweet announcing the appointment.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

