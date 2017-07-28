Trump Ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, Installs Ret. Gen. Kelly

President Donald Trump on Friday removed his chief of staff, Reince Priebus, and tapped Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly for the job.

The stunning shakeup comes the day after newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci attacked Preibus in profane terms in an interview published Thursday and also follows the failure of Republicans in Congress to repeal Obamacare.

Preibus' fate was largely tied to the fate of the GOP effort on health care, a source close to the White House told NBC News.

"He failed," the source said.

The Republican failure to undo the Affordable Care Act — one of Trump's central campaign promises — was the “final straw” for Priebus, another source close to the administration told NBC.

Kelly is a retired four-star Marine general whom Trump frequently credits for dramatically reducing the number of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. from Mexico. He called Kelly "a true star" in a tweet announcing his appointment as chief of staff.

Trump gushed over Kelly's record at an event in New York on Friday afternoon.

"I want to congratulate John Kelly, who has done an incredible job of Secretary of Homeland Security. Incredible. One of our real stars. Truly, one of our stars. John Kelly is one of our great stars," the president said.

Trump also tweeted at Priebus to thank him for his service.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017