Trump to Police: ‘Don’t Be Too Nice’ To Suspects

President Donald Trump told the nation’s law enforcement officers on Friday don't "too nice" to suspected violent criminals.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You just see them thrown in, rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said during a rally in Suffolk County, New York.

"Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head. You know?" Trump continued. "The way you put their hand over-like don't hit their head and they just killed somebody, don't hit their head. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"

Law enforcement officials attending the event meant to highlight the Trump’s administration efforts to combat gang violence tepidly applauded behind the president.

"Law enforcement officers are trained to treat all individuals, whether they are a complainant, suspect, or defendant, with dignity and respect," the International Association of Chiefs of Police said in a statement. "This is the bedrock principle behind the concepts of procedural justice and police legitimacy."

Trump notably encouraged violence at some rallies during his 2016 presidential campaign. At an event in Iowa he encouraged supporters to “knock the crap” out of anyone they see throwing a tomato. He also offered to pay the legal fees of anyone who assaulted protesters, and at one point said his staff was looking into supporting a man caught on tape sucker punching a protester at a North Carolina rally.