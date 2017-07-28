Trump to Police: ‘Don’t Be Too Nice’ To Suspects

President Donald Trump told the nation’s law enforcement officers on Friday not to be "too nice" to suspected violent criminals.

"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough," Trump said during a rally in Suffolk County, New York. "I said, 'Please don't be too nice.'"

"Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head," Trump continued. "The way you put their hand over — like, don't hit their head and they just killed somebody, don't hit their head. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"

Members of the Suffolk County Police Department attending the event, which was meant to highlight the Trump’s administration efforts to combat gang violence, tepidly applauded behind the president — and the department later issued a statement that it doesn't tolerate abuse of prisoners.

"The SCPD has strict rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners," the statement said. "Violations of those rules are treated extremely seriously. As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners."

Trump notably encouraged violence at some rallies during his 2016 presidential campaign. At an event in Iowa he encouraged supporters to “knock the crap” out of anyone they see throwing a tomato. He also offered to pay the legal fees of anyone who assaulted protesters, and at one point said his staff was looking into supporting a man caught on tape sucker-punching a protester at a North Carolina rally.