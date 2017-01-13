Donald Trump is "not the only pig" in a world where men's temperaments may offend women but also prime those garish guys for professional successes — according to a woman on his transition team.

Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, the former vice president of the group Republicans Overseas, told BBC Radio's "Woman's Hour" earlier this week that despite allegations that dogged him during his campaign, Trump cares a great deal for women — and that the perception of him as a womanizer shouldn't take away from confidence in him as a president.

"Don't underestimate Donald Trump. I know that his language and his phrases have given an impression. But just wait, because his daughter has a great influence on him," Halper-Hayes said on Tuesday. "He has a plan for childcare for the first time, ever. I mean, normally men in power don't even think about that as an important issue."

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump look on during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC on October 26, 2016. MANDEL NGAN / AFP - Getty Images

Halper-Hayes' comments came as hundreds of thousands of women were getting ready for the Women's March in Washington on Jan. 21, the day after Trump is inaugurated. The march, which will be replicated in cities across the country and around the world, intends to send a message to the new administration — and men everywhere — that "women's rights are human rights," according to its mission statement.

Trump has taken a notoriously tough stance on abortion. While Halper-Hayes herself told BBC Radio she is "totally against these men that vote against abortion for rape, incest, or threatening a woman's life," she said the Women's March is directed at people other than just the next president.

"It's not anti-Trump. Frankly, I think it should be anti-any man who is unwilling to understand the issues from a woman's perspective," she said.

In response to a question on whether Trump is a "sexual predator," a term many slapped on him after vulgar comments he made about women in 2005 surfaced a month before the election, Halper-Hayes replied, "I'm not willing to label him."

"I'm the wrong woman to ask on that because I wrote a bestseller 30 years ago, 'Quiet Desperation: The Truth About Successful Men,' and my clients have been the caliber of Donald Trump," she said. "He is not the only pig. It's indefensible and there are many, many pigs."

Halper-Hayes' book examined various men's temperaments, including Trump's, using the Keirsey Presidential Temperament Evaluation assessment tool. During the campaign, Halper-Hayes contributed various articles to conservative news outlet Breitbart arguing for why Trump has the right temperament to be president, according to her research.

"Trump's Keirsey Presidential Evaluation revealed that he is a master of the practical; he eschews 'social approval' and instead strives to find and implement solutions that work; he's astutely aware of reality; he prefers concrete tactical solutions to abstract concepts; and he values 'doing the right thing in the right way at the right time.' If diplomacy has a tactical purpose, he'll make it a priority," she wrote last June.

But Halper-Hayes has also questioned Trump at times. Last August, she told BBC 4 Radio's "Today" program that she was "very concerned" about his psychological state.

"Donald is out of control right now and he's not listening to anyone," she said. "On one hand, I totally agree he can get things done. But on the other hand, I think there is some real concern about his behavior right now. And it makes me very uncomfortable, and this is the first time, because I've been a big defender of his, it's something we need to watch very carefully."