Trump’s Treasury Secretary Pick Grilled Over Ties to Foreclosures, Wall Street

Democrats are took aim at Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump's pick to lead the Treasury Department, over his ties to Wall Street and the foreclosure crisis at his confirmation hearing Thursday.

"In the press it has been said that I ran a foreclosure machine. This is not an accurate description of my role at OneWest bank," Mnuchin said. "On the contrary, I was committed to loan modifications intended to stop foreclosures."

Democrats have zeroed in on Mnuchin's 17 investment in sub-prime mortgage lender IndyMac bank, which failed during the financial crisis of 2008. After that, Mnuchin and investors bought the bank from the government and named it OneWest.

His opponents on the Senate Finance Committee are likely to use link to the foreclosure crisis to undercut the populist message pushed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, began the hearing with a strong defense of Mnuchin, calling any claims his actions helped lead to the financial collapse "lacking in merit."

Mnuchin may face the stiffest opposition of all Trump's cabinet nominees as Democrats and liberal groups waged campaigns against his nomination. A day before the hearing, a group of Democratic senators participated in a forum to hear from those who lost their homes after Mnuchin's bank went under.

Also troubling Mnuchin was the discovery that he failed to disclose nearly $100 million of his assets and his role as a director of an investment fund incorporated in the tax haven of the Cayman Islands in his disclosure forms. Mnuchin attributed the omission to the fact that he tried to get the committee information early and lawyers did not think the information was necessary to include in the complicated forms.

Tempers flared even before Mnuchin delivered his opening statement when Republican Sen. Pat Roberts suggested Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who delivered a fiery opening statement, take the anti-anxiety drug Valium before the second round of questioning.

"I like Sen. Roberts, but I just can't quite believe he would say that to a distinguished senator from Oregon," Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown shot back.