Trump Shuffles Legal Team: Kasowitz No Longer Leading Outside Counsel

WASHINGTON — After a shuffle of President Donald Trump's legal team, Marc Kasowitz is no longer leading the president’s group of private lawyers, a person involved in the matter has told NBC News.

Kasowitz had been retained by the president to deal with matters related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Kasowitz will continue to provide “guidance” to the outside legal team and the president despite the move, the person said.

Trump is now represented by lawyers John Dowd, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb. Last week it was announced that Cobb would be brought to be the in-house counsel, meaning he will work from inside the White House.

"We got that team up and running with the president's confidence, which took a period of introduction and transition. Now we will let them do their jobs with our input and guidance to them and the president," the person involved in the matter said.

News of the Kasowitz shuffle follows the resignation of his official spokesman, Mark Corallo, who confirmed to NBC News on Thursday that he had stepped aside. Corallo did not reveal the reasons behind his decision.

A number of people in and around the Trump team have retained legal counsel in recent weeks, including the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. News that Trump Jr. had hired a lawyer emerged after it was revealed he held a meeting with a Russian lawyer while under the impression she had damaging information about Hillary Clinton provided by the Russian government.

Others to have hired attorneys include White House Senior Adviser and son-in-law to the president, Jared Kushner, Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort.

